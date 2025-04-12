Animals and Wildlife

Piping plovers have returned to Montrose Beach, advocacy group says

By Cindy Hernandez

A piping plover named Rose appears at Montrose Beach in Chicago on April 26, 2021. Rose and her mate, Monty, first met on a Waukegan beach when they were only a few months old. They attempted to nest in Waukegan in 2018, without success, but in 2019, they ended up fledging two chicks on Montrose. And last summer, they fledged three. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Jose M. Osorio/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

They’re back!

Two male piping plovers were spotted Friday at Montrose Beach, according to Chicago Piping Plovers, an organization dedicated to protecting local plovers.

The two banded birds were identified as Pippin, a plover that hatched in Wisconsin in 2023, and Uncle Larry, who hatched in Michigan in 2023.

The two small, sand-colored shorebirds are the first to fly into a Chicago beach this year, with “hopefully” a few more on the way.

Pippin and Uncle Larry’s arrival was a bit earlier than in past years. Nesting season typically runs from May until August.

Bird watchers are still awaiting the return of Chicago’s most-loved plover family.

Piping plovers had disappeared from Chicago for more than 70 years, until in 2019, when a pair of plovers, dubbed Monty and Rose, began nesting at Montrose. The pair hatched several birds, but the majority died.

Monty and Rose died in 2022.

Their son Imani mated with Sea Rocket last year and hatched four chicks — but three of the chicks didn’t survive.

The only surviving chick and newest member of the family was named Nagamo, which means “he/she sings” in the Ojibwe language.

Volunteers with Chicago Piping Plovers said they hoped for at least one nest at Montrose this summer.

Piping plovers became a protected species under the Endangered Species Act in1986.

