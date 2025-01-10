Department store chain Kohl's announced Thursday that over two dozen locations will be soon shuttering nationwide, including two located in the Chicago area.

The company said the stores, which are "underperforming," are slated to close in April. The impending closures affect 27 of the company's 1,150+ locations, according to Kohl's.

Kohl's stores in Plainfield, located at 11860 S. Route 59, and West Dundee, at 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road, are scheduled to close in the coming months.

The two Illinois closures mark half of the chain's Midwest closures, with the other two stores affected both located in Ohio.

Ten of the 27 closing stores are located in California, with an e-commerce distribution center in Southern California also closing.

More information on the upcoming closures and the full nationwide list of affected stores can be found here.