Some retailers closing stores for 24 hours for upcoming holiday

Easter is right around the corner, and with the holiday approaching, we can expect to see some stores close their doors for the day.

A variety of retailers will remain closed for 24 hours for the April 20 holiday, including restaurants and popular grocery chains.

Here's a list of stores that will be closed, according to USA Today:

Target: The retail giant has confirmed it will close all of its stores

Chipotle

Costco

Sam's Club

Lowe's

T.J. Maxx

HomeGoods

Marshall's

Macy's

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Kohl's

JCPenny

Burlington

Office Depot

Office Max

Belk

Many stores cited the desire to give their employees the holiday off as a reason for closure.

Some stores will have closures varying by location, and customers may need to check if they are open. They may also be open with reduced hours. Some of those retailers include:

Sephora

Victoria's Secret

CVS

Ace Hardware

Gap

Old Navy

Banana Republic

Athleta

Stores plan to open again April 21, after the holiday.