Some retailers closing stores for 24 hours for upcoming holiday

Easter is right around the corner, and with the holiday approaching, we can expect to see some stores close their doors for the day.
A variety of retailers will remain closed for 24 hours for the April 20 holiday, including restaurants and popular grocery chains.
Here's a list of stores that will be closed, according to USA Today:
- Target: The retail giant has confirmed it will close all of its stores
- Chipotle
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Lowe's
- T.J. Maxx
- HomeGoods
- Marshall's
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Kohl's
- JCPenny
- Burlington
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Belk
Many stores cited the desire to give their employees the holiday off as a reason for closure.
Some stores will have closures varying by location, and customers may need to check if they are open. They may also be open with reduced hours. Some of those retailers include:
- Sephora
- Victoria's Secret
- CVS
- Ace Hardware
- Gap
- Old Navy
- Banana Republic
- Athleta
Stores plan to open again April 21, after the holiday.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.