Following a January bankruptcy filing, party supply store Party City is set to shutter nearly two dozen stores nationwide through a combination of closures and auctions, court filings show.

According to documents filed on Feb. 16 in Bankruptcy court in Houston, Texas, 10 stores are set to close, while another 12 will be auctioned and sold off.

It is unclear when the store closures will take place, and the company says more closures could potentially occur.

Below is a full list of what stores are slated for closure and what stores are set to be auctioned off, per court documents:

Closures:

Mcbride Lenox Plaza Shopping Center -- West Paterson, NJ

Five Points Shopping Center -- Corpus Christi, TX

223 W. 34th St. -- New York, NY

2702 Martha Berry Rd. -- Rome, GA

Raleigh Mall -- Beckley, WV

Cartersville Crossing -- Cartersville, GA

Stirling Slidell Shopping Center -- Slidell, LA

Felch Street Shopping Center -- Holland, MI

Crossroads Commons Shopping Center -- Waterloo, IA

Bradley Commons -- Bradley, IL

Stores Set to Be Auctioned Off

301 W. 125th St. -- New York, NY

Broadway Plaza -- Bronx, NY

East Hills Shopping Enter -- St. Joseph, MO

Jackson Crossing -- Jackson, MI

$047 24th Ave. -- Ft. Gratiot, MI

Martinsburg Mall -- Martinsburg, WV

Circle 9 Shopping Center -- Corvallis, OR

Belton Gateway -- Belton, MO

Cache Road Square -- Lawton, OK

Boulevard Consumer Square -- Buffalo, NY

Culver Ridge Plaza -- Irondequoit, NY

Fairplain Plaza -- Benton Harbor, MI

Party City, based in New Jersey, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-January. The company operates more than 800 stores, and owns a vast majority of those locations, according to court documents.

The company operates more than three dozen stores across Illinois, with most clustered in the Chicago area.