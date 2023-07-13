WATCH: 7 wild videos that show Illinois tornadoes form, severe weather, storm damage

"Multiple" tornadoes tracked through Northeast Illinois during Wednesday's severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed early Thursday. In the Chicago area, including around O'Hare International Airport, dozens of videos captured everything from damage, to funnel clouds forming in real time.

As storm cleanup continues, here's a look at some of those wild videos shared throughout the evening.

Storm Chaser drives through Chicago tornado watch

The Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday upgraded parts of the Chicago area to an "enhanced" risk of severe warning of the chance of damaging hail and winds, as well as heavy rains and the possibility of tornadoes. Here's what the scene looked like earlier in the day as the severe weather began to take hold.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

With a tornado watch in effect for the vast majority of the Chicago area, NBC Chicago’s Mike Lorber is providing a look inside the storms from NBC’s Stormchaser 5.

Tornado sirens blare in Chicago

Tornado warnings and watches across the entire Chicago area including in Cook County began just after 4 p.m., and lasted through the evening. Here's what the scene looked look like as those warnings and watches began.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado forming in Campton Hills

One of the first videos NBC Chicago obtained during severe weather Wednesday was what appeared to be a tornado forming west of the city in the village of Campton Hills, in Kane county.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC 5 live coverage captures tornado forming near O'Hare International Airport

While reporting live during the severe weather, NBC 5 Meteorologists Brent Miller and Pete Sack captured a tornado forming near O'Hare International Airport.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents capture major damage after suspected tornado rips through Elgin

Video captures uprooted massive trees strewn across homes and driveways in Elgin after severe weather and a suspected tornado touched down.

Damage is seen in Elgin, Illinois, after a possible tornado touched down.

More videos capture tornadoes in Chicago area

Videos shared on social media from across Chicago and the suburbs capture what suspected tornadoes forming across the area.

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

2 tornadoes form at the same time

In the suburbs, a wild video captured two tornadoes forming at the same time. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Thursday, "multiple tornadoes tracked across Northeast Illinois, some in very close proximity to one another," a tweet from the NWS said. "These were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells."

Video posted to social media showed two funnel cloud formations at the same time near Elgin, Illinois.