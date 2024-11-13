Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair announces country artist as next grandstand headliner for 2025

First, it was an iconic 1980s rock band. Now, it's a country music star

The Illinois State Fair has revealed its second grandstand headliner for the 2025 event: Country music star Megan Moroney.

The announcement comes one day after organizers announced iconic 1980s rock band Def Leppard would headline the grandstand stage on Aug. 16, 2025.

Moroney is known for country hits like "Tennessee Orange," and "Am I Okay?". The musician was also rumored to have been romantically linked to popular country music star Morgan Wallen.

According to organizers, Moroney will perform at the Illinois State Fair, which takes place Aug. 7-17 for 2025, on Sunday, Aug. 10. Tickets for the show, which start at $47, go on sale Nov. 16, organizers said.

Additional headliners for the 2025 state fair are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Illinois State Fair in 2024 saw a slew of popular musicians headline the grandstand stage, including the Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, The Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert.

More information on this year's fair can be found here.

