Morgan Wallen's newly announced dates include additional shows in Midwest

Country Music Star Morgan Wallen has extended his 2023 "One Night at a Time Tour," with 18 additional dates added for 2024 -- including several in the Midwest.

"Been one of the best years for me and my music so we're gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit..," Wallen wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "I've got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let's keep this thing going."

Wallen's tour, which stopped in Chicago over the summer, will start up again in the spring of 2024, following a December show in London.

The first date on the newly-added list is April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The tour will stop in a handle of other nearby cities, including on May 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, on June 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and on Aug. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Wallen's Facebook page, fans must register by Oct 1. in order for the chance to purchase tickets.

"Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale," a post said.

Fans who previously purchased tickets Wallen's last-minute canceled show in Oxford, Mississippi will also have access to a presale, the Facebook post said.

Earlier this year, Wallen announced he would cancel a number of shows on doctor's orders due to vocal fold trauma.

Here's the full list of additional dates:

April 4 - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

April 20 - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

May 2 - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenneessee

June 20 - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 27 - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

July 11 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

July 18 - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 25 - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Aug. 1 - Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 8 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Special guests accompanying shows on select dates may be Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, John Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Laruen Watkins, and Ella Langley, Live Nation said.

More information can be found here.