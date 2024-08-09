Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair concerts: Full list of headliners at 2024 festival

At this year's Illinois State Fair, concert headliners range from country superstars to rap phenoms to rock legends.

By Grace Erwin

The long-awaited Illinois State Fair is finally here, with unique food combinations, thrilling rides and the iconic butter cow in the lineup of fair-goer favorites.

But the state's fair is also known for its performers, and this year's concert lineup is nothing short of exciting.

Several stages offer music across the grounds in Springfield, including some with free admission. The largest stage, called the Grandstand, is where the biggest artists perform.

This year, headliners range from country superstars to rap phenoms to rock legends.

Here are all of this year's Grandstand performers. Shows start at 8 p.m. each night, and doors open one hour prior.

  • Aug. 9: Keith Urban with Mackenzie Porter
  • Aug. 10: Mötley Crüe with Phil X & The Drills
  • Aug. 11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde
  • Aug. 13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke
  • Aug. 14: Lil Wayne with Chanel West Coast
  • Aug. 15: Jonas Brothers with Deleasa
  • Aug. 16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS
  • Aug. 17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock
  • Aug. 18: Shaboozey with Restless Road and Reyna Roads

Tickets to grandstand performances do not include admission into the fair. Ticket information, including purchases and details on different tier levels, can be found here.

