See it: Illinois State Fair unveils beloved annual ‘butter cow'

Illinois State Fair officials teamed up with Gov. JB Pritzker Wednesday to unveil this year's official butter cow sculpture created by Sarah Pratt.

The butter cow, one of the most beloved traditions of the state fair, is presented each summer.

This year, Pratt sculpted the cow with the fair's theme, "It's showtime," in mind. Aiming to capture the magic of the fair through the eyes of a child, Pratt created a little girl pulling a seven-scoop ice cream cone out of her magician's hat.

Pratt worked with her husband and twin daughters on the iconic creation.

"We enjoyed incorporating our family memories into new ones for this year's fair visitors," Pratt said.

Gov. Pritzker was in Springfield for the grand unveiling today.

"The butter cow is something we are proud to celebrate every summer as we gather here in Springfield, and this year's family project exemplifies what the fair stands for," Pritzker said.

The governor went on to call the butter cow Illinois' own "local celebrity."

Just like in past years, the 13 hearts hidden between the cow and the little girl signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

The butter cow sculpture will remain on display for the entire duration of the fair, running through Aug. 18 in Springfield.