When it comes to state fair food, Illinois State Fair officials have a saying: "You count the memories, not the calories."

It's nearly time to clear your bellies for the food lineup at this year's fair, taking place Aug. 8 through 18 at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

"From everything fried to everything fresh, it's amazing," state fair manager Rebecca Clark told NBC Chicago. "It's always fun to see what kind of crazy concoctions our venders are going to come up with."

The fair, which has been around since the 1800s, will still have some of its most popular foods, Clark said, like lemonade shake-ups, funnel cakes, and Vose's Korndogs. But there are more than a dozen new eats hitting the stands, too.

According to state fair officials, the event will see 17 new food vendors for 2024. Some of the new names are more recognizable, like Home Run Inn and Potbelly's. Others, like Cotton Landy, will be making their debut.

From an Alligator burger to Korean corn dogs, here's a look at all the new food vendors at the Illinois State Fair for 2024, and what they're serving:

Bakssalsa H & H: H & H Spices Including Salsa mix, Chili Mix, Bloody Mary Mix, And Sports Drinks Mix.

Cotton Landy: Medium or large cotton candy with multiple colors and shapes available: Flower, Heart, Butterfly, DIY

Food Baby: Smash burgers - Doughnut Burger, Fried Cheese Curd Burger, Fried Pickle Burger, Cheeseburger, Everything Burger (fried pickles, fried cheese curds), Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Pickle Fries, Hand Pies (blueberry, cherry, apple)

Gilmore's Freeze Dried Treats: Freeze Dried Candy and Fruit, Flavored Kettle Corn

Hae's Inc: Coffee, Lotus Drinks, Acai Bowls, Breakfast Sandwiches, Grab N' Go Items, Cake Pops

Homerun Grill (Pizza): Pizza, Calzones, Nacho Chips w/ chz, Soft Drinks, Water, Shake-Ups

Indolishus: Indonesian Ramen, Potato Twister, Korean Corn Dog, Indonesian Stir Fry Rice, Aqua Fresca

Island Noodles: Wok Fried Buckwheat Soba Noodles (Vegan or Topped w/ Teriyaki Chicken), Island Slaw

Mickey's Massive Burritos: Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, Quesadillas, Salad, Taquitos, Lemon Shake-Ups, Soda

Potbelly: Sandwich: A Wreck, Italian, Turkey Breast, Grilled Chicken w/ Cheddar, Vegetarian, Chips, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

R-L Cluster Corral: Customizable Rolled Ice Cream and Specialty Shakes, Choose From Candy (Reese's, Mint, Snickers, M&M, Butterfingers) Or Cereal (Cookie Crisp, Reese's Puffs, Lucky Charms, or Fruity Pebbles)

R-L The Alamo: Buffalo Burgers, Alligator, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Dirty Soda Crush Pop Dole Juice

Raclette LLC: Traditional Sandwich, Prosciutto Raclette Sandwich, Ham Sandwich - All With Melted Raclette Cheese Scraped Over Toasted Baguette, Pickles And Dijon

Shroom Shack: Harvest Bowl, Jackfruit & Oyster Mushroom Nachos, Lion's Mane "Crab Cakes", Oysters Mushroom and Jackfruit "Pulled Pork", Oyster Mushroom "Chicken" N' Sweet Potato Waffles, Wake N' Bake Bowl, "Carrot Cake",

Smart Natured Smoothies: Smoothies, Hot & Cold Beverages, Juice, Water, Flavored Tea

Stagecoach Coffee: Espresso based & Cold Brew Coffee, Lotus Energy Drinks, Red Bull Infusions, Frappes, Chai Tea Latte, Matcha Latte, Hot Chocolate, Italian Sodas, Lemonade, Tea

Twist Of Sol: Smash burgers, Wings, Chili Nachos, Chili Cheese Hotdogs, Fish

The newest foods may not be the fair's strangest, though. The event also has doughnut ice cream sandwiches, dill pickle pizza, cheese-on-a-stick, hotbeef sundaes and Walking BBQ Fritos Pie, the state's website showed.

Just over the border, at the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, which runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11, fairgoers can chow down on alligator tacos, strawberry funnel cake sandwiches, and more.

There are other iconic parts about the Illinois State Fair, too. For Clark, it's the fair's giant and very recognizable yellow slide right outside the main gate. And, of course, the butter cow, set to be unveiled Aug. 7.

The cow, known as the "unofficial icon" of the fair since the 1920s, is made up of 500 pounds of unsalted butter and sculpted by hand, officials said.

"It's one of the most well-guarded secrets of the state fair," Clark said. "What it will look like, what's the them, what story it's telling."

According to Clark, the fair is also "one of the most affordable state fairs in the Midwest," with $5 parking, free entertainment and several days of free or discounted admission.

"A lot of people don't realize is how affordable it is to come and attend the Illinois State Fair," she said. "And that's one of the great things, because we're really building memories and introducing a new crop of fairgoers to the Illinois State Fair, and making sure we're offering something for everyone."

At the Grandstand Stage this year, the Illinois State Fair lineup spans from grunge to country to rock and metal, with performances from The Smashing Pumpkins, Mötley Crüe the Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne and more.

For more information on the event, including ticket sales, visit the Illinois State Fair website.