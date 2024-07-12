Here are the new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair

In honor of National State Fair Food Day, the Wisconsin State Fair announced 100 new foods and beverages from 10 new vendors for this year's fair, with new offerings including an elote dog and a strawberry funnel cake sandwich.

The Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 11 at the state fair park in West Allis, with games, rides and entertainment offering the perfect pairing with classic fair cuisine.

For those who are fans of the traditional fare at fairs, there's nothing to worry about.

While this year's event will include creative options such as alligator tacos, bourbon toffee and a strawberry lemonade donut, classics such as funnel cakes, cheese curds and corn dogs will still be readily available throughout the fair. If you're looking for a specific item, more information on where in the fair to find it can be found here.

The full list of new foods and beverages is available on the fair’s website.

Additionally, in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the original cream puff, the fair is offering limited edition flavors of cream puffs throughout the 11 days of the event.

Other deals and specials will be offered as well. On Aug. 6, a variety of foods will be sold at reduced prices for “Crazy Grazin’ Day”.

Check out the Wisconsin State Fair site to see more deals, offerings and information about the event in August.