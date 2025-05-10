Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures with cooler afternoon

Chicago-area residents patiently waiting on warm weather have had some tough luck to start out May, but things are finally turning a corner this weekend.

Abundant sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s are seen across the region Saturday morning, with the mercury expected to steadily rise into the late morning hours.

Temperatures are likely to drop while the sun is still out, but the chilly conditions that closed out the work week won't quite return, with temperatures remaining in the 60s through the daylight hours.

Things will cool down quite a bit heading into the overnight hours, with temperatures falling down to the low 40s alongside mostly clear skies.

Conditions are likely to continue to warm up into next week, with similar, albeit slightly warmer, weather forecasted for Mother's Day.

Sunny skies are expected throughout the day on Sunday, with highs reaching the mid 70s alongside a 10-to-15 mile per hour breeze.

After another day of sunny skies and highs in the 70s, the mercury will keep rising, with high temperatures likely reaching 80 degrees by mid-week.

It may feel particularly toasty on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach near 90 degrees in what will likely be the hottest day of the year thus far.