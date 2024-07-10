2024 Illinois State Fair: From headliners to food vendors, here's what to know

With just under one month left until its start, preparations are underway for the annual Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Featuring performances from fan-favorite artists, returning and new food vendors along with countless activities, this year's fair is bound to have something for everyone.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 18.

The fair is always packed with a wide range of food vendors, and this year is no different.

Along with returning favorites, there are several vendors coming to the fair for this first time this year. Among the newbies are Homerun Grill Pizza, Potbelly, Island Noodles, Mickey’s Massive Burritos and more. See the full list of food vendors here.

The fair's grandstand stage will host several star performers at this year's fair, including headliners Keith Urban, Motley Crue, Lil Wayne, Jonas Brothers, The Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert and more. A full list of musical guests can be found here.

The fair has other stages set up, where various shows, contests and performances take place. There will also be the classic rides and attractions, from “Thrillville” and the giant slide to the fair's iconic butter cow.

In addition, the fair will feature merchants and exhibitions, which will be announced before the event begins.

For more information on the event, including ticket sales, visit the Illinois State Fair website.