2024 Illinois State Fair attendees will have the chance to camp for free at select state parks, Illinois officials say -- but there's a catch.

For a limited time, those who purchase a 2024 Illinois State Fair admission book online can receive two nights of free camping at select state parks, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The promotion is currently in effect, and applies to anyone who purchases an admission book online through July 3, officials said.

"We invite you to spend the day enjoying all things Illinois State Fair, then spend the night camping under the stars and enjoying the beauty of an Illinois state park," IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said in the release.

Interested campers can purchase a 2024 Illinois State Fair admission booklet here. They then must secure a campsite before midnight July 3 here, officials said.

Parks included in the promotion at Sangchris Lake State Park in Sangamon County, Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site in Menard County, and Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County, the release said. All parks are approximately a 30-minute drive to Springfield and all are equipped with electrical hookups, shower houses, and other amenities, the release added.

25 campsites have been set aside at each park as part of the promotion, the state said, with one campsite per fair booklet purchased. Campers can stay a maximum of two free nights.

"IDNR cannot guarantee everyone will be able to camp at their top-ranked park but will make every effort to accommodate requests," the release goes on to say.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 - 18 at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield.