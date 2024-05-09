Another major act has been added to the 2024 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Stage lineup: Lil Wayne.

'"One of the best-selling artists of all time'" is coming to the Grandstand at the 2024 Illinois State Fair," organizers announced in a Facebook post.

Lil Wayne will perform at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday, Aug. 15. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The rapper and artist joins a star-studded Grandstand stage lineup for the 2024 fair. A final headliner is still expected to be announced, according to organizers.

The fair, in Springfield, Illinois, takes place Aug. 8 through 18. Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

The first headliner making an appearance on the Grandstand stage is Keith Urban on Friday, Aug. 9. Tickets start at $85.

Saturday, Aug. 10, iconic rock band Mötley Crüe will take to the stage, with tickets starting at $88.

Sunday, Aug. 11, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with special guest Ashley McBryde will take the stage, with tickets starting at $38.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke will perform on the Grandstand stage. Tickets start at $39.

The Jonas Brothers will perform Thursday, Aug. 15, with tickets starting at $85. A day later, the Smashing Pumpkins will perform, with tickets starting at $55.

Saturday, Aug. 17, Grammy-award winning star Miranda Lambert will perform. Tickets to Lambert's show start at $85.

In 2023, eight headlining acts performed at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage, included Alanis Morrissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.