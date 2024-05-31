2 killed in motorcycle and SUV crash in unincorporated DuPage County

Two people were dead following a collision between a motorcycle and SUV on Friday evening in unincorporated DuPage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 7:30 p.m. near North Avenue and St. Charles Road in Wayne Township. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the Carol Stream Fire Protection District told NBC Chicago.

The crash remained under investigation by the DuPage County Sheriff's Office late Friday.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.