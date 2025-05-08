The election of Pope Leo XIV as the first-American pontiff shocked the world, and Chicago residents rejoiced in the Holy See’s ties to the Windy City.

The news came after just a handful of votes at the Sistine Chapel, and the new Pope introduced himself to the world in an historic moment at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, was elected in the 2025 papal conclave in a historic first. NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Chicago-area residents took great pride in the news, welcoming his papacy and celebrating his roots in the Midwest.

“An historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity and peace.”

A historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church.



Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace. https://t.co/vkJp5FOl7i — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 8, 2025

Mayor Brandon Johnson emphatically welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, and praised his Chicago roots.

“Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon,” he said.

Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon. https://t.co/CBnXVjNhbJ — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) May 8, 2025

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Needless to say, social media immediately took off on news that the new Pope hailed from Chicago, and provided some incredible reactions:

"Chicago Pope" by Dick Wolf, premiering this fall on NBC — Eric Allix Rogers (@ericallixrogers.com) 2025-05-08T17:38:31.357Z

Will he play “Bear Down, Chicago Bears” at his coronation? — Mike Ferrin (@mikeferrin.bsky.social) 2025-05-08T17:53:25.496Z