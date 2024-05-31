Illinois State Fair box office to open next week

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous story.

The Illinois State Fair is now just over two months away, with those counting down the days getting the chance to buy their tickets for the late-summer festival in-person.

The official box office for the Illinois State Fair opens for ticket purchases at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 3, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays leading up to the event.

Those who prefer to purchase their tickets online can do so via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, all in-person buyers of grandstand tickets on June 3 are entered into a drawing to win two pre-show tickets as part of a one-day offer only available Monday.

According to a press release, any in-person buyers of Fairytales on Ice tickets will receive one Illinois State Fair gate admission ticket for every ice show purchased.

In addition to concert tickets, customers will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for arena events, including the Illinois State Fair Rodeo on Aug. 10 and the Demolition Derby on Aug. 17.

Mega passes are available at a discounted price both online and at the Emmerson Building for $80, with a Jumbo Pass including the Giant Slide costing $90.

The discounted prices are in effect through July 31, with prices rising $20 for both passes beginning Aug. 1.

Additionally, admission books offering 11 any-day admissions to this year's Illinois State Fair are available for $45, with a seasonal infield parking pass available for $40.

The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 8-18 in Springfield, with tons of events and activities slated for each day.

More information on the headliners performing at this year's fair can be found here and on the fair's website here.