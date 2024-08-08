Illinois State Fair's ‘theme days' for 2024 season

The Illinois State Fair officially kicks off in Springfield Thursday, and along with the wild new foods and rides, there are theme days that will be celebrated by guests and organizers alike.

“Our theme days allow us to celebrate the diversity of Illinois State Fair and everything it has to offer,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair manager. “Each year, we look for opportunities to make the Illinois State Fair affordable and accessible for families and to broaden their exposure to agriculture, the state’s number one industry.”

Here is the full list of theme days

Aug. 8: County fairs and horse racing day

Aug. 9: Agriculture day

Aug. 10: Kids day

Aug. 11: Veterans and Gold Star families day

Aug. 12: Senior and scout day

Aug. 13: Twosday

Aug. 14: Governor’s day

Aug. 15: Republican day

Aug. 16: First responder and healthcare heroes day

Aug. 17: Park District conservation day

Aug. 18: Family day

Some of the theme days even have special deals and offers paired with them. For example, veterans and their families are admitted for free on Aug. 11, seniors and scouts are admitted for free on Aug 12 and first responders and healthcare workers with identification are admitted free on Aug. 16.

On Aug. 13, seniors and adults can enjoy $2 admission into the fair. In honor of “Twosday” all rides will be $2 as well.