Illinois State Fair announces iconic 1980 rock band as 1st grandstand headliner for 2025

Following a year of big name performers spanning country, grunge, rock and rap, the Illinois State Fair has announced its first grandstand headliner for 2024 -- and fans of the 1980s may go wild.

In a Tuesday Facebook Post, the Illinois State Fair announced Def Leppard would perform at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand during the event in 2025. The legendary band, which rose to fame in the mid-1980s with songs like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Photograph," is the first headliner announced for next year's fair, which takes place Aug. 7-17.

According to the Facebook post, Def Leppard will perform at the fair Aug. 16. Tickets for the show, which start at $85, go on sale Nov. 16, the post said.

