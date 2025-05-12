Morgan Wallen addresses his abrupt ‘SNL' exit for first time

Morgan Wallen went from headlining a show full of jokes to becoming the subject of several on that very same show after he unexpectedly walked off set and shared a cryptic message to his fans in March.

Now, for the first time, he's addressing what happened.

Speaking on an episode of "Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley," the 31-year-old country music star was asked about the awkward moment caught on camera.

The saga first began during the March 29 "SNL" episode with host Mikey Madison and Wallen as the musical guest. But as the credits rolled, Wallen unexpectedly walked off the stage.

The move came as Madison and Wallen took center stage to close out the evening, when SNL hosts and musical guests say their "goodnights" and "thank yous" before often mingling with the cast.

In a clip posted to the SNL account, a smiling Madison can be seen standing next to Wallen as Madison blows kisses to the audience. Wallen then salutes the camera, side-hugs Madison and walks directly towards the audience.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

Not long after Wallen's exit, the country singer posted to his Instagram story, appearing to show a picture of a jet on a runway.

"Get me to God's country," the caption over the photo said.

The moment became heavily scrutinized and drew feedback from members of the cast and the show itself.

Kenan Thompson said he “definitely saw it” when Wallen abruptly walked off the stage.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” Thompson told Entertainment Weekly.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something,” he added. “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, ‘Hmm, I wonder what that’s about?’”

The following week, Wallen's exit became the punchline of a joke about stock market plunges during the “Weekend Update” segment.

“Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion,” co-anchor Colin Jost said. “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights.”

Wallen was also referenced during the show's cold open in a joke about Donald Trump and tariffs.

“You know, no country is safe from my tariffs. I even put tariffs on an island that is uninhabited by humans,” James Austin Johnson said during a Trump impression. “It’s called Heard and McDonald Island. Ooh, McDonald Island. I’d love to visit there, right?”

“I want to go to there,” Johnson later added. “Get me to God’s country, right?”

Wallen himself began selling merch with that slogan. Wallen’s official website posted baseball caps and T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Get me to God’s country” for sale at $45 a piece.

So what sparked the departure?

Pressley and Wallen were talking about how the singer does certain chores around his house, including cutting grass and taking out the trash, when SNL entered the conversation.

Pressley asked "could you fix a TV, if it was on 'SNL'?"

"I could change it for sure," Wallen responded.

The host then asked the question many fans were waiting for.

"Seriously, 'SNL,' did they make you mad?" he said.

But Wallen said that wasn't the case.

"No, no, I was just ready to go home," he said. "I'd been there all week."

Pressley also referenced the "Get me to God's country" social media post, but Wallen responded with a simple, "Yeah" and a smile.

Wallen has a home near Nashville, Tennessee, according to reports.

Beginning in June, the country singer will embark on a 20-date tour, with two nights in Madison, Wisconsin. No Chicago dates are currently scheduled.