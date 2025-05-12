Calling all adrenaline junkies: Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is looking for extras to be part of a commercial shoot for its newest roller coaster, "The Wrath of Rakshasa."

The suburban Chicago theme park, which opened for the 2025 season April 18, posted about the opportunity Monday on Facebook, saying applications would go live at 10 a.m.

The application will be live for one day only, the theme park said, with the form remaining open until 3 p.m. Those who are selected to participate will be notified, officials said.

In the application, Six Flags said it was "seeking a diverse group of participants that meet the requirements to ride Wrath of Rakshasa," which is set to debut at the park this summer. The ride will be the park's first "dive coaster," officials said, with a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five inversions.

Once opened, the ride will set a record for "steepest and most inverted dive coaster in the world," park officials have previously said.

Among a slew of requirements, participants must be a minimum height of 52 inches or taller, with no prosthetic devices or casts. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian throughout the entire duration of the shoot.

Oh, and most importantly, the park says, in all bold: Applicants must also be able to ride the coaster "repeatedly for an extended amount of time."

According to officials, the shoot, which is non-paid and volunteer only, takes place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20. For their time, participants will receive a one-day ticket to use at Six Flags Great America on any day through Sept. 1, 2025.

Those who are selected from the pool of applications will be notified via email with more details and next steps, the park said.

When does the Wrath of Rakshasa open at Six Flags Great America?

The amusement park has not revealed an opening date, only saying it will debut during the 2025 season.

Earlier this year, the park unveiled a series of posts showing the final pieces of the ride being set into place.

And just like that... the last track piece of Wrath of Rakshasa is placed! DIVING into 2025 can't come soon enough!🎢🔥 #FearTheWrath2025 pic.twitter.com/mklskdEdYC — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) March 28, 2025

Wrath of Rakshasa is manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, the same company behind some of the park's most beloved coasters, including Batman: The Ride, Raging Bull and X-Flight.