Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Wisconsin Likely Addition to Chicago Travel Order, New Dining Guidance

Wisconsin is likely to be added to Chicago's travel order requiring a 14-day quarantine on Tuesday, with the city's top health official set to unveil an updated list.

The update comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday that Illinois has reached three major milestones in coronavirus testing, putting the state ahead of its Midwestern neighbors in that aspect of the pandemic response.

Below, you can also compare how easily the coronavirus is currently spreading in each state, as well as the positivity rates of the 10 Midwestern states over the past two weeks, in two brand new charts.

Here are the latest updates from across Illinois on the coronavirus pandemic today (Sept. 22):

Chicago Travel Order to Be Updated, Wisconsin Likely to Be Added

Chicago's travel order is set to be updated Tuesday, with Wisconsin likely to once again return to the list requiring a 14-day quarantine.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is scheduled to deliver an update on the emergency travel order and the latest COVID-19 data at 1 p.m. at City Hall. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

Last week, Chicago's quarantine list dropped to 16 states when Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas, Hawaii and Nevada were all removed and Utah added.

Arwady warned last week that Wisconsin had reached the threshold for inclusion and would likely be included in the next update.

"There is a high chance that it may be added next week," Arwady said last week, noting the neighboring state saw a "sharp spike in one week."

Chicago's travel order was lowered to 16 states on Tuesday, Sept. 15, as city health officials warned that Wisconsin could soon return to the quarantine list if their numbers don't decline.

The positivity rate in testing in Wisconsin stood at 16% as of Monday, state health officials said, with the trendline rising sharply.

For the 10th day in a row, Wisconsin broke its own record for average daily new cases, picking up more than 1,200 new cases on Monday. Last week, the state had multiple days where more than 2,000 new cases were reported each day.

"Certainly we are watching Wisconsin with huge concern," Arwady said last Tuesday. "They had their highest ever number of cases of COVID reported last Thursday, they had percentage positivities in the 13% to 17% range."

Arwady said that while data indicated the state should added to the order, the city recognized that "people need time for planning."

States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average." If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

Illinois Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Quarantines

An Illinois lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.

State Rep. Sam Yingling tested positive last week and has been quarantined at his home in Grayslake, his office said a statement.

The 40-year-old Democrat experienced significant sinus congestion and drainage, symptoms he thought at first to be related to his allergies, the statement said. But those symptoms quickly evolved and he experienced a sore throat, cough, chest congestion, headache, fatigue, and body aches, it said.

Yingling said once he learned he’d tested positive, he notified anyone he’d knowingly been in contact with and encouraged them to get tested.

Chicago Releases Fall and Winter Outdoor Dining Guidance for Restaurants

While it remains unclear what winter dining will look in Chicago as restaurants work to find creative solutions for eating outside in the cold, Chicago officials have released new guidelines that bring some clarity to what's ahead.

Under the guidance quietly released by the city over the weekend, restaurants with sidewalk cafe permits or outdoor patio licenses can use tents, domes or other temporary structures that allow "adequate ventilation" for circulation. Some heating devices will also be allowed, but they have to meet a required set of safety regulations.

For places using domes or other enclosed spaces, placards must be posted "advising about increased risk of transmission within an enclosed space."

Restaurants will need to submit their fall and winter plans in writing.

More than 50 restaurants in the Chicago area have permanently closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurant owners have said they're particularly concerned about the winter months if things don't change and restrictions on indoor dining remain in place.

Chicago officials launched a competition last month for creative outdoor dining ideas for the winter months and have received over 600 submissions so far. They include tents, heated tables and domes. The winners get a $5,000 cash prize and the chance to try out the idea at restaurants and bars in Chicago.

"From architects to designers, restaurateurs, servers and dining enthusiasts, the city has received 643 innovative and exciting ideas for cold-weather outdoor dining in the first-ever Chicago Winter Design Challenge," the mayor's office said in a release.

Pritzker Announces 3 Major Coronavirus Testing Milestones in Illinois

Illinois has reached three major coronavirus testing milestones, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.

On Saturday, state health officials reported 74,286 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours - marking a new one-day high in the state.

That figure brought the total number of tests conducted in Illinois to more than 5 million since the pandemic began - exactly 5,057,142 on Saturday, reaching 5,143,387 by Monday afternoon. That makes Illinois one of the first states in the U.S. to cross that 5 million mark, Pritzker said Monday.

"These nation-leading accomplishments have allowed Illinoisans to do what most states can't. There's a testing location and testing available for you if you feel you need one and you can get one even without a doctor's order," he said. "For families, businesses, schools and churches, that means there's a measure of safety here in Illinois that doesn't exist in most other states."

The third milestone Pritzker noted was that the state is averaging about 52,000 tests conducted each day, putting Illinois tied for third in the country after California and New York.

Pritzker said that the robust testing program in Illinois made it "by far the best testing state in the Midwest," saying Illinois has conducted 50% more coronavirus tests than the state ranked second in the region.

"We do three and a half times the testing that the average state does, and we're one of the fastest states om delivering tests back to our residents. In a pandemic, widely available testing and faster results mean our people are safer," he added.

Illinois Reports 1,477 New Cases of Coronavirus, 7 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with seven additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 275,735 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The seven additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,457 fatalities related to the virus.

A day after Illinois surged past the five million tests plateau, officials reported more than 38,000 tests returned to state laboratories.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate was not released Monday, but on Sunday, that number fell to 3.49%, marking a continued decline for a number that saw worrying increases in the month of August.

Currently, 1,436 patients remain hospitalized statewide.

Midwestern Coronavirus Positivity Rates Over the Past 2 Weeks

How States Compare on Where Coronavirus Is Most Easily Spread

Lawry's The Prime Rib to Close After Nearly 50 Years in Chicago

A Chicago restaurant that has been serving steaks for nearly 50 years will close at the end of the year.

Lawry's The Prime Rib is the victim of the coronavirus pandemic, an expiring lease and other issues, said Ryan Wilson, chief executive of Lawry's Inc.

“We’ve done everything we can to hold on, but as things continue to — I don’t want to say drag on, but as the pandemic and closures get longer, we’re playing the long game here,” Wilson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lawry's is on Ontario Street, near Michigan Avenue. Wilson's grandfather opened the restaurant in 1974.

Wilson didn't rule out a return to Chicago.

“Lawry’s, the concept and the warmth of our hospitality has a real place in that dining culture and community,” he said. "So that’s why I say pause. That’s my optimism shining through even in the turmoil of today.”

More Than 50 Chicago-Area Restaurants Closed Due to COVID-19

More than 50 restaurants in the Chicago area have permanently closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago Tribune reported the figure as part of a snapshot of the city’s restaurant scene six months into a pandemic which has forced closures and caused widespread job loss.

Overall, Illinois has reported 268,207 confirmed cases, including 2,056 new cases reported Thursday. The state's Department of Public Health said 8,392 people in Illinois have died since the beginning of the pandemic, including 25 reported Thursday.

The state's unemployment rate was 11% in August, the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported Thursday in its latest figures. While the rate fell .5% from the previous month, the rate is almost triple August of last year when it was 3.8%.

Restaurant owner have said they're particularly concerned about the winter months if things don't change and restrictions on indoor dining remain in place.

Chicago officials launched a competition last month for creative outdoor dining ideas for the winter months and have received over 600 submissions so far. They include tents, heated tables and domes. The winners get a $5,000 cash prize and the chance to try out the idea at restaurants and bars in Chicago.