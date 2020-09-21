lawry's

Lawry's The Prime Rib to Close After Nearly 50 Years in Chicago

A Chicago restaurant that has been serving steaks for nearly 50 years will close at the end of the year.

Lawry's The Prime Rib is the victim of the coronavirus pandemic, an expiring lease and other issues, said Ryan Wilson, chief executive of Lawry's Inc.

“We’ve done everything we can to hold on, but as things continue to — I don’t want to say drag on, but as the pandemic and closures get longer, we’re playing the long game here,” Wilson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lawry's is on Ontario Street, near Michigan Avenue. Wilson's grandfather opened the restaurant in 1974.

Wilson didn't rule out a return to Chicago.

“Lawry’s, the concept and the warmth of our hospitality has a real place in that dining culture and community,” he said. "So that’s why I say pause. That’s my optimism shining through even in the turmoil of today.”

