Illinois Passes 5 Million Coronavirus Tests, Reports 2,529 New Cases and 25 Deaths Saturday

Illinois passed another coronavirus testing milestone on Saturday, as more than five million coronavirus tests have been performed during the pandemic.

According to health officials, that milestone comes as the state reported 74,286 new tests over the last 24 hours. In all, 5,057,142 total tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has conducted more than one million tests in the last three weeks, marking a continued acceleration in the number of tests performed and analyzed at labs during that time.

In all, 2,529 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the state over the last 24 hours, with 25 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Those numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 272,856 during the pandemic, with 8,436 total fatalities related to the virus.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the state dropped once again on Saturday, falling from 3.58% to 3.52%.