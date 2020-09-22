Illinois Reports 1,531 New Cases of Coronavirus, 30 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois on Tuesday reported 1,531 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 30 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 277,266 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The 30 additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,486 fatalities attributed to the virus.

One day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted testing milestones - more than 5 million total conducted and one of the highest number of average daily tests in the country - state health officials said 41,829 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests in Illinois to 5,185,216 since the pandemic began.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate was 3.5% Tuesday, officials said, no change from the day before.

Currently, 1,455 patients remain hospitalized statewide, with 367 of those in intensive care units and 153 on ventilators.