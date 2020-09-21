Illinois Reports 1,477 New Cases of Coronavirus, 7 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with seven additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 275,735 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The seven additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,457 fatalities related to the virus.

A day after Illinois surged past the five million tests plateau, officials reported more than 38,000 tests returned to state laboratories.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate was not released Monday, but on Sunday, that number fell to 3.49%, marking a continued decline for a number that saw worrying increases in the month of August.

Currently, 1,436 patients remain hospitalized statewide.