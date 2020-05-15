Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 Metrics, ‘Mystery Illness’ in Children

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With nearly two weeks left of a statewide stay-at-home order, some counties have started defying rules by allowing businesses to reopen and not enforcing the guidelines.

But what could happen to the areas that choose to violate the order?

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 14):

Illinois GOP Agitates for Chance to Negotiate COVID-19 Reopening

House Republicans agitated for a say in how Illinois reopens for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging majority Democrats to add it to the agenda of a long-delayed legislative session.

Rep. Mike Murphy said during a conference call with reporters that Gov. J.B. Pritzker must move away from a “one-size-fits-all approach that has been devastating to families and small businesses." He was referring to the Democratic governor's executive orders that have closed businesses and kept people in their homes, as well as his five-stage plan for reopening, called “Restore Illinois."

Lawmakers have been absent from Springfield since early March to keep from creating a COVID-19 cluster in the Capitol. Democrats who control the House and Senate on Wednesday called for the General Assembly to be convened May 20-22.

Illinois Doctors Work to Understand Coronavirus-Related ‘Mystery Illness’ Linked to Children

A team of Illinois doctors are working on understanding a rare but potentially deadly condition linked to COVID-19 in children and are collecting data to develop a formal report on the illness in the coming days.

The condition, which the CDC calls "multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children," or MIS-C, has been reported in at least 19 states including Illinois.

During Thursday’s coronavirus update press briefing, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said a team of Illinois doctors along with specialists in Kawasaki disease met to discuss the condition and strategize an effort to better track cases.

“The goals of the meeting were to identify the specific features of the spectrum of disorders and to be looking out for a constellation of symptoms so that they can in fact, start reporting new cases going forward and also turn back and look at cases that might fit this description that they've seen in the past,” Ezike said. “We'll put that guidance out next week and then we'll be collecting the data to get a formal report.”

Also on Thursday, the CDC issued a report to physicians on the mystery illness and provided guidance for diagnosis of MIS-C.

The CDC diagnostic criteria include a fever of at least 100.4 degrees for at least 24 hours, evidence of inflammation in the body and hospitalization with problems in at least two organs (such as the heart, the kidneys or the lungs).

Other reported symptoms include vomiting, upset stomach, red eyes, diarrhea, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. In more severe cases, children have even gone into cardiac arrest.

Rap Group Criticized for Ignoring Social Distancing During Filming

Neighbors in Chicago's West Town have neighborhood expressed concern over the apparent lack of social distancing during the filming of a rap music video at an Airbnb rental home.

Footage shared with NBC 5 showed several people dancing at a crowded rental property Tuesday night in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The man who recorded the footage said the group was celebrating a birthday and creating a music video — fully aware of the risks of not social distancing.

The unidentified man said the group is named "CWBAS," and its members need to make music and create visuals to make money.

"People still have lives, people still have families to feed," he said.

Jamal Green, a Chicago community activist who teamed up with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to encourage young people to abide by the stay-at-home order, believes that people don't know what they're getting themselves into.

"Still there are those who defy orders and be rebellious and not understand that they can take this back to a family member that may have an underlying health condition," he said.

Green said the city plans to hire ambassadors to educate residents on social distancing, and on Monday, will announce more details of a plan to help keep young people engaged during the pandemic.

Ticketmaster Accused of Unfairly Sitting on Millions of Dollars in Refunds

Music fans may not be seeing their favorite bands, or the money they spent on tickets, anytime soon.

That’s because the coronavirus forced thousands of live events to be postponed. And just when they need cash most, customers who bought tickets from Ticketmaster say the company is making it difficult to get a refund.

The Beverly Hills-based online ticket seller is getting heat for its murky refund policy where it tells ticket holders of postponed events that refunds are not its call. Instead, the company says event organizers must first make a decision about re-scheduling.

The National Consumers League is among those telling Ticketmaster its policy to punt on refunds is doing actual harm.

“We think that that's wrong,” John Breyault said. “We think that time, and millions of consumers are trying to do things like pay the rent keep the lights on, that it's unconscionable for a company like Ticketmaster to hold on to that money.

Refunds are also at the center of a proposed class action lawsuit filed in California. The suit alleges Ticketmaster used to allow refunds if an event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled. But once the virus took hold, the company is accused of quietly changing its policy to cover only canceled events.

Ticketmaster told NBC 5 Responds it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Will Illinois Enter Phase 3 at the End of May? Numbers So Far Indicate Yes

With just over two weeks left in Illinois' stay-at-home order, all regions across the state are now on track to meet the metrics needed to move into the next phase of reopening, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

But it's not necessarily a guarantee.

"Every region is so far meeting all the metrics," Pritzker said, noting, however, that to truly meet the mark for entering a third phase, a region must average below a certain threshold for several weeks.

Earlier this week, the Northeast region was not hitting the numbers required to enter phase three of the state's five-phased reopening plan. That region includes Cook, McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

As of Thursday, however, the region's positivity rate fell just below the threshold needed - one of multiple factors required.

In order to enter phase three, a region "will be required to have a positivity rate of 20% or less and an increase of no more than 10% over a 14-day period."

According to data provided by the governor, the Northeast region reported a positivity rate of 19.9% as of Thursday.

At the same time, the North Central region sat at 8 percent, while the Central region reached 5.7 percent and the Southern region is at 7.5 percent.

Other factors include hospitalization rates, bed availability and ventilator availability.

No region can officially move forward until May 29, under the parameters of the governor's plan.

Pritzker said it is "highly likely" every region will be eligible to move on at that time.