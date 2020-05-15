Unemployed, Business Owners File Suit Against Pritzker and Illinois, Seek Compensation

Multiple unemployed Illinois residents and business owners have filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker claiming they've suffered "adverse economic consequences" caused by the governor's stay-at-home order.

Those who filed the lawsuit also demand compensation, saying their "livelihoods and income were taken for a public purpose, namely to battle a public health emergency," according to a news release from Bruggeman, Hurst and Associates, the law firm representing the plaintiffs.

George Pearson, Will County Republican committee chairman, Steve Balich, a Will County board member, Samantha Palya, the owner of Absolutely Pawfect Pet Styling, Amanda Hamerman, the owner of Color Envy and Michael Judge, the owner of Judge Automotive, were all named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs state that although everyone in Illinois benefits by "flattening the curve" of the coronavirus, the economic impact is not being equally shared by all Illinoisans. The impact is being disproportionately shared by approximately 30% of the business community and by the working class who can least afford it, according to the news release.

The plaintiffs and their attorneys state the individuals and business owners are entitled to fair compensation, because Gov. Pritzker and the state have seized their "property, businesses and livelihoods."

In a court filing, the group accused both the governor and state of Illinois of violating the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as well as the notions of Substantive and Procedural Due Process.

The plaintiffs also claimed a violation of Article I, Section 15 of the Constitution of the State of Illinois, which guarantees the protection of private property and requires just compensation for taking or damages of private property for public use.