Airbnb Controversy: Chicago Neighbors Blast Rap Group for Ignoring Social Distancing During Video Filming

Neighbors in Chicago's West Town have neighborhood expressed concern over the apparent lack of social distancing during the filming of a rap music video at an Airbnb rental home.

Footage shared with NBC 5 showed several people dancing at a crowded rental property Tuesday night in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The man who recorded the footage said the group was celebrating a birthday and creating a music video — fully aware of the risks of not social distancing.

"I do feel like it is dangerous, but these are our own people that we are in contact with, so we trust each other that much to be around each other like that," he said.

The unidentified man said the group is named "CWBAS," and its members need to make music and create visuals to make money.

"People still have lives, people still have families to feed," he said.

One neighbor told NBC 5 the group is putting the "entire city in jeopardy" by violating the social distancing rules put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the stay-at-home order enacted by Ill. Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"Stay indoors. I know its tough," the neighbor advised. "Do it for yourself, do it for the city "Nobody wants to miss out on summertime Chicago."

Jamal Green, a Chicago community activist who teamed up with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to encourage young people to abide by the stay-at-home order, believes that people don't know what they're getting themselves into.

"Still there are those who defy orders and be rebellious and not understand that they can take this back to a family member that may have an underlying health condition," he said.

Green said the city plans to hire ambassadors to educate residents on social distancing, and on Monday, will announce more details of a plan to help keep young people engaged during the pandemic.