Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Lawmaker’s Stay-at-Home Exemption, Meat Concerns

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois' modified stay-at-home order is set to take effect Friday and continue through May but a judge's ruling has left many questioning what will happen next.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 28):

2 More Detainees at Juvenile Temporary Detention Center Test Positive for COVID-19

The Office of the Chief Judge announced Monday two more detainees at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.

They are not exhibiting signs of illness and were tested under protocols that require new residents be tested after their first court appearance, Office of the Chicago Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said. The pair will be isolated in the medical unit for 14 days.

In total, five detainees have tested positive for the virus but they were not admitted into the general population, Milhizer said. So far, no positive tests have been reported in the general population of the detention center.

Cicero Officials Report Outbreak of COVID-19 at Nursing Home

Cicero is a densely populated town of 110,000 residents, and with at least 844 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a potential outbreak at an area nursing home has residents on edge.

According to a city spokesperson, 163 cases of coronavirus have been reported at City View Multi-Care Center in Cicero since the pandemic began, and officials who run the facility have received multiple citations in recent weeks due to a variety of COVID-19-related issues.

“We have issued about 10 citations from the town of Cicero, just over the last few weeks involving employees at City View,” town spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

Hanania says that the citations have mostly come as a result of employees not wearing proper personal protective equipment.

Now, the Illinois Department of Public Health has mandated that the entire staff at the facility be tested for the virus. Those results are still pending Monday night.

All residents who have tested positive for the virus at the facility have been quarantined to three floors of the nine-floor building.

A total of 19 Cicero residents have died as a result of the virus.

Meat Plant Closures Cause Concerns About Price Increases

With some meat processing plants temporarily closing over coronavirus-related issues, future trips to the grocery store may look different, according to some experts.

Joe Lane, who owns the Villa Park Market, says prices on meat cuts like top rounds and chuck roasts are already increasing.

“I think we can get through the next two weeks and be okay, but I don’t know what’s going to happen after that,” he said. “I mean, as the demand stays high, if the supply drops a little bit, the prices are going to get high.”

While most grocers say they’re not seeing any issues with meat supplies, they say consumers may see issues with meat selection.

Illinois is the fourth-largest pork producer in the country, but the state’s pork association says farmers are running out of room for their pigs as plants continue to close.

Lightfoot Says Chicago Will Enforce ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order Despite Judge’s Ruling Against Restrictions

After a judge in Southern Illinois ruled that a state representative was exempt from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended “stay-at-home” order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city intends to continue enforcing the restrictions.

In a press release, Lightfoot called Judge Michael McHaney’s ruling “troubling and wrong,” and said that she stands firmly behind Pritzker’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit against Pritzker earlier this month, claiming that the state’s stay-at-home order was doing “irreparable harm” to him while it was in place. Judge McHaney agreed in his ruling, issuing a temporary restraining order against the stay-at-home regulations and saying that Bailey will not have to abide by them.

It is not clear what effect the ruling will have on other state residents, but Pritzker has said he plans to appeal the ruling.