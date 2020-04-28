2 More Detainees at Juvenile Temporary Detention Center Test Positive for COVID-19

The Office of the Chief Judge announced Monday two more detainees at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.

They are not exhibiting signs of illness and were tested under protocols that require new residents be tested after their first court appearance, Office of the Chicago Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said. The pair will be isolated in the medical unit for 14 days.

In total, five detainees have tested positive for the virus but they were not admitted into the general population, Milhizer said. So far, no positive tests have been reported in the general population of the detention center.

Eight employees total at the detention center have also tested positive, Milhizer said.

The 170 detainees at the detention center as of Monday is a decline from the 210 on March 15, Milhizer said. Judges have granted release to 10 of the current residents but they remain in custody awaiting placement by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

A total of 23 employees at the chief judge’s office have tested positive for the virus, Milhizer said.