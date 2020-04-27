Cicero Officials Report Outbreak of COVID-19 at Nursing Home

Cicero is a densely populated town of 110,000 residents, and with at least 844 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a potential outbreak at an area nursing home has residents on edge.

According to a city spokesperson, 163 cases of coronavirus have been reported at City View Multi-Care Center in Cicero since the pandemic began, and officials who run the facility have received multiple citations in recent weeks due to a variety of COVID-19-related issues.

“We have issued about ten citations from the town of Cicero, just over the last few weeks involving employees at City View,” town spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

Hanania says that the citations have mostly come as a result of employees not wearing proper personal protective equipment.

“Body coverings, shoe wraps, and gloves,” he said. “You have to go in prepared to treat somebody and not spread the virus yourself.”

Those violations have been reported to local and state health officials, Hanania said.

According to state data, five individuals at the facility have died of COVID-19-related causes since the pandemic began.

Now, the Illinois Department of Public Health has mandated that the entire staff at the facility be tested for the virus. Those results are still pending Monday night.

All residents who have tested positive for the virus at the facility have been quarantined to three floors of the nine-floor building.

A total of 19 Cicero residents have died as a result of the virus.