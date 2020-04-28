2nd Illinois Lawmaker to File Suit Against Pritzker Stay-at-Home Order: Reports

According to multiple reports, another Illinois lawmaker is planning a legal challenge to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes a day after downstate Rep. Darren Bailey won a temporary restraining order against the governor’s mandate.

Illinois Rep. John Cabello, who represents the 68th District in the state legislature, says that he plans to file a lawsuit in Winnebago County by the end of the day Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including from the Washington Examiner.

“I hope it sends a wake-up call to the governor,” Cabello told reporters. “The guy is acting like a dictator. There are ways of safeguarding yourself, but when you demand that the citizens’ assets are closed and since they still have to pay for them and not use them, I have an issue with that.”

The governor has already filed an appeal in the ruling against him Monday. Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney awarded Bailey a TRO exempting him from the state’s stay-at-home order, potentially paving the way for other individuals to file their own lawsuits seeking exemptions from the restrictions.

The state’s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30, but has been extended to May 31. Pritzker says that the order remains in effect, and that he is confident that the ruling against him will be overturned.