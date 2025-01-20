More than 300 people spent Monday at the Greater Chicago Food Depository for the MLK Day of Service.

"It's really great to see the younger generation come out to give back to the community," said spokesperson Man Yee Lee. "As Dr. King said himself, everyone is great and everyone has the ability to serve."

Chicago-area youth volunteered Monday morning with the Cubs Charities Nike RBI program, and Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong joined in.

"There's always a clear need for someone to give an extra helping hand," he said. "I think it's only right to try and give back in some sort of way."

"My grandfather played in the Negro Leagues, and right now there's not a lot of Black athletes represented in baseball, so being with other Black athletes, Black players and representing MLK Day is great," said Ellis Alexander, a student at Jones College Prep. "Coming from the South Side of Chicago, I often see people not having enough food ... so being able to play a part in giving back to my community is insane."

One in four families with children in Cook County currently face food insecurities. The meals packed Monday will be distributed across the area to end up on dinner tables this week.

"We have over 800 food pantry soup kitchens and partners," Man Yee Lee told NBC 5.

Volunteers from the Cubs Charities’ Nike RBI program kicked off the event. Chicago White Sox ACE program, the Mayor’s Youth Commission, the Obama Foundation and ComEd all volunteered throughout the afternoon.