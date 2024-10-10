How much money do the top Chicago Marathon finishers take home? Here's what to know

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is slated to take place Sunday, with tens of thousands of runners from across the globe making final preparations to compete in one of the year's biggest races.

While thousands of runners compete in the marathon to raise money for charity or to take the next step in a passion for running, elite runners will be gunning for some serious prize money on Sunday.

Overall, the top five finishers in the open division and the top ten finishers in the wheelchair division come away with prize money.

With a total of $560,000 in prize money for the open division ($280,000 for men and $280,000 for women), the breakdown is as follows:

5th Place: $25,000

4th Place: $30,000

3rd Place: $50,000

2nd Place: $75,000

1st Place: $100,000

The wheelchair division included a total of ten prize winners for men and women each, with a total of $150,500 in prize money ($75,250 for men and $75,250 for women). The prize money breakdown is as follows:

10th Place: $750

9th Place: $1,000

8th Place: $1,500

7th Place: $2,000

6th Place: $3,000

5th Place: $5,000

4th Place: $7,000

3rd Place: $12,000

2nd Place: $18,000

1st Place: $25,000

More information on the 46th iteration of the Chicago Marathon can be found here.