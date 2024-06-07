How to watch the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 live from the start, finish lines

NOTE: A live feed of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will appear in the player above starting at 6:50 a.m. Sunday

Not able to watch your favorite runners cross the finish line in person at this year's Bank of America Chicago 13.1?

We've got you covered.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the start and finish lines at Sunday's race.

The stream will begin at 6:50 a.m. with the start of the wheelchair division and will offer a feed of the finish line once the first racers near completion. The finish line camera will continue until 11 a.m.

Watch live in the player above or on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel. (Click here for more details on how to stream.)

The third annual Chicago 13.1 is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards on Chicago's West Side.

Here's a look at what to expect:

When is the Chicago 13.1?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The race steps off Sunday, but there will be two days of packet pick-up events leading up to it. On race day, the wheelchair division will begin at 6:50 a.m. followed by the open division race start at 7 a.m.

Where is the Chicago 13.1?

The race will start and finish in Chicago's Garfield Park.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers.

Is there a time limit to run the race?

The course time limit is three hours and 15 minutes, meaning participants will need to maintain at least a 15-minute mile to complete the race.

"Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel," the race website states.

Will there be street closures?

The half marathon event will mean significant street closures and parking restrictions for parts of the city-- some of which are already underway. A full list of closures can be found here.

Starting Wednesday and continuing until 5 p.m. Monday, Music Ct. Circle from Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive and Woodward Drive from Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard will be closed.

The following closures take effect on Saturday, June 8:

Madison St.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

Jackson Blvd.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

McCrea Dr.: Schraeder Drive to end will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

The following closures take effect on Sunday, June 9:

Madison St.: Central Park Ave. to St. Louis Ave. from 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Washington Blvd. to 5th Ave. from 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Independence Blvd.: Jackson Blvd. to Douglas Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Douglas Blvd.: Independence Blvd. to Sacramento Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Sacramento Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Roosevelt Rd. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Ogden Ave.: Sacramento Blvd. to California Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Farrar Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Sacramento Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Congress Pkwy. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Maypole Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Schraeder Dr.: Hamlin Blvd. to Washington Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Washington Blvd.: Schraeder Dr. to Hamlin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Conservatory Dr.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Franklin Blvd.: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Sacramento Blvd.: Franklin Blvd to Augusta Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Humboldt Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to North Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Division St.: California Ave to Luis Munoz Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Luis Munoz Marin Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to Le Moyne St. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

California Ave.: Lemoyne St. to Division St. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

There will also be parking restrictions throughout the neighborhoods. For the full list of street closure and parking restriction times and dates, visit the Chicago 13.1 website.