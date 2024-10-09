NBC 5 to deliver extensive Bank of America Chicago Marathon multiplatform coverage

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s roster of digital properties are set to provide viewers with extensive, multiplatform coverage of the upcoming 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon (Sunday, October 13 beginning at 7:00 AM CT).

Featuring eight-straight hours of linear/digital coverage in both English and Spanish and over 35 ground & drone cameras being utilized throughout the 26.2-mile course, plus - 180+ on-air/behind-the-scenes staffers making it all happen, viewers will experience the excitement and glory of one of the world’s most popular sporting events like never before. This year also marks NBC Chicago’s 17th consecutive year producing the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and its 21st overall.

“The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of the biggest sporting events of the year and we’re ready to bring our viewers onto the course as we wind through 29 of Chicago’s most-celebrated neighborhoods,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “From behind-the-scenes to in front of the camera, our months of multiplatform preparation will come together as one resulting in live broadcasts and expanded digital coverage that is second to none.”

“Since 2008, we’ve partnered with NBCUniversal Local Chicago to bring the energy and enthusiasm of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon to local, national and international audiences across multiple platforms. We’re proud to continue the partnership in 2024 with NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and Peacock to once again share and celebrate the stories of the more than 50,000 participants set to take part in the 46th running of this great Chicago tradition.” added Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Please note NBCU Local Chicago’s live, multiplatform coverage details for the upcoming 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon:

LIVE COVERAGE DETAILS (LINEAR / DIGITAL) -- 7:00-11:00 AM CT

LIVE TELEVISION BROADCAST (linear): NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago

NBC 5 CHICAGO NEWS 24/7 LIVE STREAMING CHANNEL – NBC 5 Chicago News

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. For information on where to find the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 live streaming channel, please click here: 24/7 Chicago News: Watch NBC 5 Right Here, Wherever You Are – NBC Chicago)

LIVE STREAM (websites): NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com

LIVE STREAM (apps): NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago

NBC CHICAGO “YOUTUBE” CHANNEL – NBC Chicago - YouTube

PLEASE NOTE: Live stream (via websites/apps) will be made available to ALL viewers in United States and Mexico.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For full details on this year’s race, including runner profiles, video features, race prep guides for both runners and spectators, information on street closures, runner tracking details and much more, please visit the following link: Bank of America Chicago Marathon – NBC Chicago

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: “FINISH LINE CAM” -- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Immediately following the conclusion of NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago’s live linear/digital broadcast of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, viewers can look forward to four additional hours of live marathon coverage via the “Finish Line Cam,” featuring stationary cameras fixed on thousands of additional runners crossing the coveted finish line. The digitally-exclusive “FinishLine Cam” can be viewed on the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel, NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and both stations’ mobile apps.

TALENT ROSTER (NBC 5 CHICAGO / TELEMUNDO CHICAGO)

Please note NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon live 7:00-11:00 AM race day coverage teams below:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Marion Brooks (studio host)

(studio host) Stefan Holt (on-site host)

(on-site host) Carrie Tollefson (race analyst)

(race analyst) Ed Eyestone (race analyst)

(race analyst) Amanda McGrory (wheelchair race analyst)

(wheelchair race analyst) Deena Kastor (on-course analyst)

(on-course analyst) Galen Rupp (on-course analyst)

(on-course analyst) Alex Maragos (start/finish line reporter)

(start/finish line reporter) Pete Sack (weather reporter)

(weather reporter) Kate Chappell (on-course reporter, Chinatown)

(on-course reporter, Chinatown) Lexi Sutter (on-course reporter, Pilsen)

(on-course reporter, Pilsen) Cortney Hall (on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”)

(on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”) Matt Rodrigues (on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”)

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Raúl Delgado (studio host)

(studio host) Héctor Lozano (on-site host)

(on-site host) Luis Posso (race analyst)

(race analyst) Juan Luis Barrios (race analyst)

(race analyst) Saúl Mendoza (wheelchair race analyst)

(wheelchair race analyst) Iris Berríos (start/finish line reporter)

(start/finish line reporter) Priscilla Ferreyra (on-course reporter, Chinatown)

(on-course reporter, Chinatown) Jessica Suárez (on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”)

(on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”) Jorge DeSantiago (on-course reporter, Pilsen)

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

From a social media standpoint, fans can look forward to exclusive “Sights & Sounds” race day coverage on NBCU Local Chicago properties via Instagram/IG Stories, TikTok, Facebook and X (Twitter). Please note the following breakdown and corresponding social handles:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Instagram/IG Stories (@nbcchicago), TikTok (@nbcchicago), Facebook (@nbcchicago), X (@nbcchicago)

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Instagram/IG Stories (@telemundochicago), TikTok (@telemundochicago44), Facebook (@TelemundoChicago), X (@TelemundoCHI)

NBC 5 NEWS / SPORTS SUNDAY / NOTIECIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Complete race day recap coverage, featuring highlights and interviews, can be seen on Sunday’s editions of NBC 5 News & Sports Sunday and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago. NOTE: NBC 5 News is also available for viewing on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Viewers can watch the complete re-air of this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon on the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 13) at 3:00 PM, immediately following NBC 5 Chicago’s live race telecast.