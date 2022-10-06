Harry Styles

Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew.

Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Chicago leg follows a recently wrapped up six-show run in Austin, Texas, where he performed on the campus of the University of Texas. Styles last performed in Chicago in Sept. 2021, where he performed to two sellout crowds at the United Center on back-to-back nights.

Fans were seen camping outside the United Center Thursday morning to reserve their spot in line ahead of doors opening for tonight's scheduled show.

The news of the cancellation sparked outrage from fans on Twitter, many of whom traveled from other states and are not able to attend the rescheduled show date.

Local

Harry Styles 12 mins ago

What Ticketholders Should Know After Harry Styles' Chicago Concert Postponed

Harry Styles 24 mins ago

Fans on Twitter React to Last-Minute Cancellation of Chicago Harry Styles Concert

A month ahead of Styles' scheduled stay in Chicago, the cheapest tickets for the shows were priced at approximately $250 on the secondary market.

Styles' scheduled dates for the Chicago residency were Oct. 6, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 13-15. Originally, Styles was scheduled for just five shows in Chicago before later adding the Oct. 15 date following the tour's initial announcement.

Thursday's concert will be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for Monday's show. Ticketholders will receive emails from Ticketmaster with further information.

This article tagged under:

Harry Styles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us