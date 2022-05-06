music

Harry Styles Sets 5 Tour Dates in Chicago for This Fall

The "Love on Tour" campaign will roll through the United Center in October

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Leigh Fahrion / Live Nation

Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and the United Center will be “Harry’s House” for five nights this fall. 

As a part of his residency “Love on Tour” campaign, Styles will visit only five cities across 32 stops to support his third studio album, “Harry’s House.” The Chicago leg of the tour will run from Oct. 6-9 and 13-14. 

Along the way, the “Golden” artist also will give Toronto, New York, Austin and Los Angeles a run of shows, with New York and Los Angeles receiving an extended 10-night stay. 

The 2022 tour follows Styles’ sold out 2021 tour — which included 42 dates with two in Chicago — and two special “One Night Only” shows in New York and London.

Styles, a former One Direction star, recently released “As it Was” and will debut his album May 20. Styles’ solo work also features hit singles “Watermelon Sugar” and “Sign of the Times.”

Tickets will be available to the general public May 26 on Ticketmaster, but registration for presale tickets is open now here.  

Here are the full tour dates:

Aug. 15: Toronto, ON
Aug. 16: Toronto, ON
Aug. 28: New York, NY
Sept. 1: New York, NY
Sept. 2: New York, NY
Sept. 3: New York, NY
Sept. 7: New York, NY
Sept. 8: New York, NY
Sept. 10: New York, NY
Sept. 14: New York, NY
Sept. 15: New York, NY
Sept. 25: Austin, TX
Sept. 26: Austin, TX
Sept. 28: Austin, TX
Sept. 29: Austin, TX
Oct. 2: Austin, TX
Oct. 6: Chicago, IL
Oct. 8: Chicago, IL
Oct. 9: Chicago, IL
Oct. 13: Chicago, IL
Oct. 14: Chicago, IL
Oct. 31: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 2: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 4: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 5: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 7: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 9: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 11: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 12: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 14: Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA

