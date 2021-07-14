Harry Styles Announces Tour Dates in Chicago This Fall

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles released his rescheduled tour dates Wednesday, revealing shows in Chicago and the Midwest this fall.

The former One Direction band member will bring two performances of his Love On Tour to Chicago's United Center -- one Sept. 24 and another on Sept. 25.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Special guest singer Jenny Lewis will accompany Styles across the U.S., stopping in other Midwest cities like St. Louis, Missouri; Detroit, Michigan; St. Paul, Minnesota; Cleveland, Ohio; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. pic.twitter.com/6VWHxrfrGK — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021

In a tweet, Styles said safety guidelines will be available at respective stadiums and venues in each city, asking people to note changes to show dates and added performances.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Styles said he is unable to perform in Europe and across the globe, but expressed his excitement to return when he is able.

Tickets for the Chicago 8 p.m. shows range from about $200 to over $2,000, depending on seating. Click here for more ticket information.