Harry Styles Announces Tour Dates in Chicago This Fall

Styles' tour was rescheduled from summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles released his rescheduled tour dates Wednesday, revealing shows in Chicago and the Midwest this fall.

The former One Direction band member will bring two performances of his Love On Tour to Chicago's United Center -- one Sept. 24 and another on Sept. 25.

Special guest singer Jenny Lewis will accompany Styles across the U.S., stopping in other Midwest cities like St. Louis, Missouri; Detroit, Michigan; St. Paul, Minnesota; Cleveland, Ohio; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a tweet, Styles said safety guidelines will be available at respective stadiums and venues in each city, asking people to note changes to show dates and added performances.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Styles said he is unable to perform in Europe and across the globe, but expressed his excitement to return when he is able.

Tickets for the Chicago 8 p.m. shows range from about $200 to over $2,000, depending on seating. Click here for more ticket information.

