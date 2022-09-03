Here's How Much Tickets Are to Harry Styles' 6 Shows in Chicago

The United Center will be transformed into "Harry’s House" for six nights in October, as Harry Styles plans to trek to Chicago for a series of shows.

Styles' residency “Love on Tour” campaign has kicked off in other cities already, with the Chicago leg of the tour set to run from Oct. 6-9 and 13-15.

Initially, tickets were released to the general public May 26 on Ticketmaster, though they're all sold out now. But, those who are looking to join the crowd can still manage to get their hands on some tickets — albeit rather pricey ones — through resale markets.

On StubHub, ticket prices vary by day and section.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For Styles' first night, Oct. 6, tickets start around $250 for seats in the back of the stadium and climb over $700 for the pit.

According to StubHub, the artist's Oct. 7 performance is the most expensive, with tickets starting at $350 in the upper section of the stadium and spilling over the $900 mark for closer seats that will provide unobstructed views of the stage.

In general, available StubHub tickets are currently ranging from low-ends of $190 to high-ends of $3,000 across Styles' six shows.

Los Angeles will round out the "Golden" singer's North American tour, with the city receiving an extended 10-night stay. Styles also visited Toronto, Austin and New York along the way.

The 2022 tour follows Styles’ sold out 2021 tour — which included 42 dates with two in Chicago — and two special “One Night Only” shows in New York and London.

Styles, a former One Direction star, released his third studio album, "Harry's House," May 20. Styles’ solo work also features hit singles “Watermelon Sugar” and “Sign of the Times.”