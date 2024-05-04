Mayor's proposal to relocate migrants from downtown shelter to Bridgeport faces opposition

A number of residents in Chicago's Bridgeport community voiced objections to a proposal put forth by Mayor Brandon Johnson seeking to open a temporary migrant shelter in the neighborhood.

“He don’t know where to put them,” said resident Christopher Osinger. “Why would you put them in our neighborhood? Why won’t we go by your house?”

Others said the community has existing needs that haven't been met.

“All of that money that he’s giving them, we’ve been begging for years,” added another resident, Khalid Muhammad.

“We’ve lived here our whole life, we have a lot of bad things that happen here already,” said resident Michelle Gusich. “We do not need this—we just don’t.”

Located just blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field, the proposed shelter would be located in a building near Canal Street and Pershing Road in the city's 11th Ward.

“Look at where it’s at, it’s hidden in the back,” said Canaryville Veterans Riders Association President Tommy Russell. “Why is that a good location? We have no amenities as it is.”

Ald. Nicole Lee, who represents the ward, issued a letter to constituents on Friday, saying she was notified earlier this week and met with the mayor. In the letter, Lee explained the city wants to move migrants staying at the Standard Club near the Dirksen Federal Building to her ward before the city hosts the Democratic National Convention in August.

“This is just insane, it doesn’t make any sense,” said Gusich. “Keep them downtown. I don’t know—this is not our problem.”

The alderwoman made it clear in the letter that she was against the proposed plan, citing safety and location concerns and lack of justification for the move.

"As our city grapples with this unprecedented influx of migrants, it is crucial that we handle the migrant crisis safely, responsibly, and with full transparency," the alderwoman said, in part. "The well-being of our communities must be the top priority. As developments unfold, we will continue to keep you informed and advocate for our community's best interests.”

The director of Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services issued the following statement to NBC Chicago when asked about the proposed plan: ' Department of Family and Support Services issued the following statement to NBC Chicago when asked about the proposed plan:

"Ald. Lee was given notice in an effort to gather feedback and information about a potential temporary emergency shelter site. We will continue to be transparent and inform community stakeholders as we gather more information and determine next steps."