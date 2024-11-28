Great Lakes Navy recruits hosted for Thanksgiving Day meal

For 10 weeks of training, navy recruits from the Great Lakes Navy are not able to leave their post. Thursday was a welcomed exception for the sailors, who got to leave the post to enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal in Arlington Heights.

It's been a tradition at the American Legion Post 208 for 25 years.

"They’re able to do whatever they want to do today," Stewart Abbink of Post 208 said. "It’s very important for them because a lot of these guys they’ve gone in, they’re away from family, they’re used to having a family Thanksgiving meal. To be here and be with our family its something special."

The 50 young sailors enjoyed the break from training by sharing a meal, playing games and calling their families. For many, it's one of the only times they've been able to contact loved ones.

"It felt amazing honestly... being able to leave, it felt nice," 18-year-old Andrew Martin, a sailor from Idaho, said. His first call was to his mom.

"I got to tell them I was a sailor... they're proud of me," Martin said.

A similar phone call played out for 20-year-old Daniel Gbaa of Tennessee.

"They’re all happy and proud of me and cant wait to come next week for the graduation," Gbaa said. "There’s just a lot to be thankful for, you know my family right now that’s the main thing I’ve been thinking of while I’m here.”

The event is made possible each year through community donations and volunteers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Next week, the sailors graduate basic training and go on to school, where they’ll start training for their official Navy jobs.