Authorities are evacuating residents and businesses after a freight train derailment in Matteson Thursday morning.

According to officials, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued to residents and businesses located near the derailment, which occurred at 217th Street and Main due to a suspected leak from the derailed cars.

Residents and businesses located within one mile to the south, one mile to the west and a quarter-mile east of the derailment site are being ordered to evacuate.

According to Canadian National, approximately 10 cars “carrying various substances” derailed. There were no immediate reports of fires near the site, and there were no injuries reported.

Metra has announced that at least one of its Electric Line trains will not operate due to the derailment, and more delays are likely given the size of the crash site.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.