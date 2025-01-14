Chicago

CTU President apologizes for comparing CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to a special education student

WBEZ reported Stacy Davis Gates compared Pedro Martinez to a special education student who can’t be suspended while speaking at a meeting before hundreds of elected members on Wednesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates on Monday publicly apologized for a controversial comment she made comparing Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to a special education student.

WBEZ reported Davis Gates compared Martinez to a special education student who can’t be suspended while speaking at a meeting before hundreds of elected members on Wednesday. CTU delegates at the members-only meeting told the NPR affiliate the CTU president was discussing her frustration with contract negotiations. There are slightly different accounts of her comment online, according to WBEZ.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Gates addressed criticism she has received Monday on "Chicago Tonight."

"I'm extraordinarily embarrassed, it does not reflect my values or body of work," she said. "I'm deeply sorry for it and I'm going to be in a process, speaking to advocates, families, students, our members bout how to repair the harm."

In a statement last week, CPS said Martinez was disappointed by Gates' remarks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us