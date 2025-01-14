Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates on Monday publicly apologized for a controversial comment she made comparing Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to a special education student.

WBEZ reported Davis Gates compared Martinez to a special education student who can’t be suspended while speaking at a meeting before hundreds of elected members on Wednesday. CTU delegates at the members-only meeting told the NPR affiliate the CTU president was discussing her frustration with contract negotiations. There are slightly different accounts of her comment online, according to WBEZ.

Gates addressed criticism she has received Monday on "Chicago Tonight."

"I'm extraordinarily embarrassed, it does not reflect my values or body of work," she said. "I'm deeply sorry for it and I'm going to be in a process, speaking to advocates, families, students, our members bout how to repair the harm."

In a statement last week, CPS said Martinez was disappointed by Gates' remarks.