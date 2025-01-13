Can you get tickets to Inauguration Day 2025? Full event schedule, what's open to the public

The 60th Presidential Inauguration will take place next week, with multiple events -- some of which are open to the public -- marking the return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the theme of the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies is “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

The committee said it "recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government."

"Throughout its history, the nation has been tested and has persevered because of the sacred American principles rooted in our founding documents. The Inaugural Ceremonies, a tradition since 1789, embodies the principles expressed by the Founders in 1776 and symbolizes our continuing commitment to these ideals. When we gather for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, we will honor the Constitution’s promise to preserve liberty through a stable, enduring democracy for generations to come," the committee states.

And while Inauguration Day for 2025 itself falls on Monday, Jan. 20, the schedule of events will start even earlier.

But which events are tickets available for, and who can get them?

Here's a breakdown.

When is Inauguration Day?

Monday, Jan. 20, marks the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. The day is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

Inaugural events will begin as early as Saturday, Jan. 18.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Make America Great Again Victory Rally

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Candlelight Dinner

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

What time is the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

What happens on Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day is the day the new U.S. president is officially sworn into office.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. In that situation, the inauguration would take place on Jan. 21.

Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment, the new president had taken office on March 4.

So what happens on the day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony. A military parade typically follows, as does a traditional inauguration luncheon.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances. Monies raised for the inauguration are typically used to help pay for the events, including costs related to the oath of office ceremony itself.

Money leftover from the inaugural committee is expected to be used toward a future Trump presidential library, according to the person, the Associated Press reported.

How to get tickets to the inauguration

According to officials, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies makes a "limited number of inauguration tickets available to the public through members of Congress."

"Please check with the Senator or Representative of your home state for tickets," the JCCIC said. "You can find your Congressional Members here."

Those tickets, which are free, are only for the public to watch the Inaugural swearing in ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect in-person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Tickets to the swearing-in ceremony can also be requested here.

"Submitting this ticket request does not guarantee you or your party tickets to the 60th Presidential Inauguration or any related events," the Presidential Inaugural Committee website said.

Non-ticketed viewing areas on the National Mall west of 4th Street NW will also be open to the public.

Official Inaugural Balls are organized by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, officials said. According to the PIC, more information about the Inaugural Balls will be released leading up to Inauguration Day and posted here.

When does Trump take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

What is the presidential oath of office?

While the vice president takes the same oath of office as members of Congress, the president takes a slightly different oath:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

How much money does Inauguration Day cost?

Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount as tech executives and big donors have eagerly written large checks to help bankroll the ceremony.

The private donations collected thus far were confirmed by a person with firsthand knowledge of the fundraising who was not authorized to speak publicly. The person said Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort.

That's more than double the amount President Joe Biden raised four years ago, when he brought in nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Donations to Trump’s first inauguration in 2016 also set a record when he brought in nearly $107 million.