Costco, USPS, schools: A list of what's open and closed for MLK Day in Illinois

Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday.

Here's an overview of what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in and across Chicago.

Public Libraries

Many public libraries across the state, including branches of the Chicago Public Library, are closed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Mail Delivery

The USPS will be closed on MLK Day, and mail will not be delivered.

"Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, January 15, 2024. There will be no residential or business deliveries," the office said.

Although post offices will be closed, FedEx will continue deliveries, though some have "modified hours."

UPS is closed for the holiday, the company said.

Museums

Many museums and cultural centers across the state remain open, though in Chicago, hours could differ due to dangerously cold temperatures.

The Shedd Aquarium announced a late opening due to the weather.

Drivers Services Facilities

All Illinois Secretary of State Offices, including driver services facilities will be closed, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Banks

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, the federal holiday means closures.

Retail, Restaurants, Grocery Stores

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most grocery stores, big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Major chain stores such as Target, Costco, Walmart, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco and Mariano's will remain open on the holiday.

Schools

As for schools, school districts in Illinois are able to choose whether or not to celebrate the holiday. Classes for Chicago Public Schools will not be in session on Monday.

For students in the Illinois districts that do have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day however, a new law may apply, allowing them an excused absence in exchange for engaging in a civic activity.

House Bill 5488, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, states that any public middle or high school student will be permitted at least one "day-long excused absence from school to engage in a civic event."

According to the bill's text, a "civic event" is defined by an "event sponsored by a non-profit organization or government entity that is open to the public," and can include "an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."

In addition to MLK Day, many schools in the area announced closures due to the dangerously cold temperatures.