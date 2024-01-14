Chicago Weather

Chicago-area schools closed for Monday, Tuesday due to frigid temperatures

A number of schools across the Chicago area will be closed in the coming days while dangerously cold temperatures sweep across the region.

While the majority of public schools already have Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, others have either canceled classes or shifted to e-learning because of the extreme cold.

With wind chills of up to 35 degrees below zero possible through mid-week, some schools have announced closures for Tuesday.

You can find the complete list of cancellations here:

