Are Illinois Schools Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to Know As MLK Day Approaches

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year falls on Jan. 16. The holiday, which often sees community gatherings, parades and celebrations across the country, is honored by many with acts of service or events surrounding voting rights.

The day is also a federal holiday and observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices, like the United States Post Office, closed.

But what about schools -- is Martin Luther King Jr. Day a school holiday in Illinois?

While some districts do observe the day, others don't.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

NIA, the Board says, "is primarily used for breaks throughout the year as well as district-specific holidays."

Other NIA days, the Board says, include Veteran's Day, Lincoln's Birthday, Casmir Pulaski Day and Columbus Day.

According Chicago Public Schools 2022-2023 calendar, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed as a holiday. That means for Chicago Public Schools students and staff, classes will not be in session.

For students in the Illinois districts that do have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day however, a new law may apply, allowing them an excused absence in exchange for engaging in a civic activity.

House Bill 5488, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, states that any public middle or high school student will be permitted at least one "day-long excused absence from school to engage in a civic event."

According to the bill's text, a "civic event" is defined by an "event sponsored by a non-profit organization or government entity that is open to the public," and can include "an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."

Here's the full text of the bill.